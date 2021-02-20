Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini Sells 160,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JFrog by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

