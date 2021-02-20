J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $501,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $151.12 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.