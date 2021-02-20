Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Improving end-market diversification is also noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. Moreover, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. However, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations, resulting in lower top-line growth. Further, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment which is expected to hurt prospects.”

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.