Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

