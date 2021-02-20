Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 523 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

GIS stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.