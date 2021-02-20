Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

