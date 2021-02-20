Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $119.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

