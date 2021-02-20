Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

