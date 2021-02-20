James J. Marino Buys 25,000 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director James J. Marino bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,716 shares in the company, valued at $230,716. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.93.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.