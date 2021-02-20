Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $425.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

