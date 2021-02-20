Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $55.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

