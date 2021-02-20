Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICL Group Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 209.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.