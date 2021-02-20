Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

