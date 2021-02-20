Jeffrey A. Munsie Sells 3,763 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNCE. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

