Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $24.14 Million Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,479,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,136,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.79% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.85 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

