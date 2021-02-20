Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 77,165 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.