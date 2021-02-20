Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,430 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

