Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,130,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,528 shares of company stock worth $18,576,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -183.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

