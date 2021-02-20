JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 50,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,327,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,046,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JFrog stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.