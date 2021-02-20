John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Buys 1,347 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp bought 1,308 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

WG stock opened at GBX 293.70 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.89. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.