JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$103.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$113.57.

AEM opened at C$75.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

