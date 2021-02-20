JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.