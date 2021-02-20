JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,093,862 shares of company stock worth $23,149,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

