JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.84.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

