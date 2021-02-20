Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L)’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,600 ($86.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,402.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,649.34. The company has a market capitalization of £415.87 million and a P/E ratio of 44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54).

In other news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

