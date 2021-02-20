Juggernaut Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 130.5% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.45 or 0.00487149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00083584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00078460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.00406303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025691 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

