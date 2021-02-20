Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.75

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.75 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 290.20 ($3.79), with a volume of 455,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

