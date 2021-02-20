JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.31

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.31 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10). JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 40,300 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.31. The company has a market cap of £69.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

