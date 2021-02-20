K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

