K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

