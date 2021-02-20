Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.