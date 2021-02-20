Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.21 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 298,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 281,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

