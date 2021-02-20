Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

