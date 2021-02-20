Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€134.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €180.80 ($212.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €224.50 ($264.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €243.00 ($285.88).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

