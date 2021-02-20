Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €528.00 ($621.18) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €558.30 and a 200-day moving average of €558.88.

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

