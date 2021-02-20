Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 28,617 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

