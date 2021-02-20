KeyCorp Comments on Roku, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Get Roku alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.13. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,956.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.