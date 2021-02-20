KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRK. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

CRK stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.