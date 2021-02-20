KeyCorp Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,650.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

