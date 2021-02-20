KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Trading Up 0.8%

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 3,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.