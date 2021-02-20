Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,240 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 299.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

