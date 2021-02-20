Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

KC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of KC opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $187,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

