Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 85,920 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

KREF stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

