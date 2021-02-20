Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Trading 60% Higher

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)’s share price traded up 60% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 177,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 44,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

About Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

