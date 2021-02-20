Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.43. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 4,135,663 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.