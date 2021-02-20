Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $10.16. Kopin shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 96,528 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

In related news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

