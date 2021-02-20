Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $466,000 in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $43.27 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 4.33.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,351,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,137,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

