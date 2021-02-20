Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,516 Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

