Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were down 8.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 175,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,411,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,564 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.44 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

