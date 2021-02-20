Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,777 shares of company stock worth $1,187,564. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 115,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

